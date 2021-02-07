$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.42. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCO. Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $191,163.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $238,058.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,248,000 after buying an additional 109,703 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1,412.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after buying an additional 170,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 110,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,283,000 after purchasing an additional 527,761 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCO stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.