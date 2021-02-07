$0.43 EPS Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merit Medical Systems.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.69. 225,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at $29,938,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 387,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,865,000 after acquiring an additional 193,160 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 159,954 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,464,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 143,739 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,148,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

