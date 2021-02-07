$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.44. Stride reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Stride by 20.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stride during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84.

Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

