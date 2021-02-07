-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AVITA Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVITA Medical.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ RCEL opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $590.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.05. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in AVITA Medical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in AVITA Medical by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter worth $697,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

