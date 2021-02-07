-$0.50 EPS Expected for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Anchiano Therapeutics’ earnings. Anchiano Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anchiano Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Anchiano Therapeutics.

Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anchiano Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANCN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 237,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,759. Anchiano Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned 0.58% of Anchiano Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Company Profile

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

