$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) will report $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.84. The Toro posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Toro will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of The Toro stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.18. 330,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Toro has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam bought a new stake in The Toro during the third quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

