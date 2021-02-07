$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.90. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 538.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

TBK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stephens lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

In related news, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch bought 9,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, with a total value of $245,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $604,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

TBK stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Triumph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.03 and a 1 year high of $65.63.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.