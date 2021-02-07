$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In related news, Director Mark Haney bought 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,841,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,045,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 22.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSXP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 761,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

