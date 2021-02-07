-$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to report ($0.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.41). MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $7,402,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 377,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $702,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.25. 11,526,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,843,271. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

