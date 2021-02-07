0Chain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $385,440.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001698 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $31.66 million and approximately $385,440.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000235 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 136.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00041692 BTC.

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

