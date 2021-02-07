0xBitcoin Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01265307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.59 or 0.06816245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

