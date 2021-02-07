$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will post sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PENN. Loop Capital lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 11,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $1,236,457.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,954.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,716 shares of company stock worth $25,990,217 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4,308.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

