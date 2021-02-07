$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.45 billion. Coty reported sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.06.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 10,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY opened at $7.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $12.48.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

