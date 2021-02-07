$1.47 EPS Expected for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.25.

EL stock traded up $19.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.81. 3,129,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,525. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.96. The company has a market cap of $98.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $276.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,186.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 77,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $19,293,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,413 shares in the company, valued at $46,140,025.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock worth $550,441,344. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,171,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,409 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $41,818,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

