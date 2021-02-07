10,000 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Acquired by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,203,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,479,374,000 after purchasing an additional 356,462 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,233,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $569,100,000 after purchasing an additional 298,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,840,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,334,000 after purchasing an additional 80,042 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,785,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,294,000 after purchasing an additional 180,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,287,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock worth $2,120,836. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. 2,266,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,512. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $99.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

