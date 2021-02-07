$105.83 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $105.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the lowest is $101.10 million. Noodles & Company posted sales of $113.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $392.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $387.50 million to $395.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $461.74 million, with estimates ranging from $445.79 million to $477.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Noodles & Company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Noodles & Company has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $395.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $28,294.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,824 shares in the company, valued at $317,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,006,022 shares of company stock worth $7,548,304. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 76.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

