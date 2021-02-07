$107.93 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $107.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $107.55 million to $108.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $370.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.39 million to $371.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $393.26 million, with estimates ranging from $389.95 million to $396.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $95.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.79.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

