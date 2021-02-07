$114.90 Million in Sales Expected for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce $114.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.60 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $123.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year sales of $480.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.00 million to $483.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $455.98 million, with estimates ranging from $427.41 million to $494.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%.

CHRS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of CHRS opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 49,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $928,944.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,433. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $45,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $184,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth $189,000.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

