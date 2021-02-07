126,000 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 126,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2,070.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 43,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 126,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 505,132 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 189,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE F traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 113,402,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,671,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

