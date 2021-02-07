$129.70 Million in Sales Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce sales of $129.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.99 million and the lowest is $128.00 million. Cree posted sales of $215.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $610.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.67 million to $616.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $665.52 million, with estimates ranging from $571.60 million to $788.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $117.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.43. Cree has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $126.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.81.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $910,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,891.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,370,959 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cree in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cree in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000.

Cree

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

