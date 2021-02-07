$136.41 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce sales of $136.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $134.03 million and the highest is $141.18 million. Endava reported sales of $110.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $554.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $546.52 million to $575.59 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $677.88 million, with estimates ranging from $669.76 million to $688.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAVA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Endava by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 774,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,437,000 after purchasing an additional 527,795 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Endava in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,197,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 192,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after acquiring an additional 170,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 654,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,246,000 after buying an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,130,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.96. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.90, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

