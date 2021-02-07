$146.90 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to announce $146.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.80 million and the highest is $147.00 million. Columbia Banking System reported sales of $143.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $579.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

