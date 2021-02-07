$156.97 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to announce sales of $156.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.40 million to $161.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. posted sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $611.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $628.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $604.70 million, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $615.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

