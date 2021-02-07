$176.43 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report $176.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $138.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $691.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.32 million to $701.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $686.63 million, with estimates ranging from $677.25 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,140,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 203,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $51.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

