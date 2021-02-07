$176.43 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to post sales of $176.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.85 million and the highest is $182.00 million. Heartland Financial USA posted sales of $138.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $691.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.32 million to $701.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $686.63 million, with estimates ranging from $677.25 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 728.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

