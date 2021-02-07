180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,902 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average of $119.71. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.18.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.