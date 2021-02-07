1inch (1INCH) Price Up 1.1% This Week

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One 1inch token can now be bought for $4.84 or 0.00012576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1inch has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $597.99 million and approximately $319.95 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00050456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00179578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00063871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00062940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00233095 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00073401 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,472,711 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

