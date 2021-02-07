$2.59 Billion in Sales Expected for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce sales of $2.59 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.64 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year sales of $9.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.47 billion to $10.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $10.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,853 shares in the company, valued at $526,635.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 133.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

