22,037 Shares in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.36% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FCVT opened at $53.77 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $53.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

