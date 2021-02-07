$221.08 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report sales of $221.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.66 million and the highest is $222.50 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $213.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $770.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.52 million to $780.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $979.80 million, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $990.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bloom Energy.

BE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187 in the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,202,000 after buying an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,669,000 after purchasing an additional 526,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,529,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 236.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 896,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 849,528 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BE opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

