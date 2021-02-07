$231.39 Million in Sales Expected for QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) will announce sales of $231.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $255.77 million. QEP Resources reported sales of $321.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year sales of $868.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $1.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $990.56 million, with estimates ranging from $876.12 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QEP Resources.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QEP. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 9.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QEP Resources by 19.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QEP opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $770.26 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 5.24. QEP Resources has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $3.33.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

