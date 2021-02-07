$25.75 Million in Sales Expected for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will announce $25.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.32 million and the lowest is $25.18 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $21.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $103.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $104.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $105.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFST shares. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SFST opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $42.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $322.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $90,022.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,895.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,832 shares of company stock worth $462,306. Insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

