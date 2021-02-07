$28.51 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) to report sales of $28.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.04 million and the highest is $28.98 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $27.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full-year sales of $108.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.61 million to $108.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $124.64 million, with estimates ranging from $122.42 million to $126.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.78 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 141.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

