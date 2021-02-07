$287.94 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to report sales of $287.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $314.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $278.80 million. Welbilt reported sales of $381.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Welbilt.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WBT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Welbilt by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,732,000 after buying an additional 700,640 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Welbilt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,213,000 after buying an additional 106,893 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,868,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBT opened at $14.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.75 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

