29,809 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by DCM Advisors LLC

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Chevron makes up 1.5% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after purchasing an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after purchasing an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,218,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,017,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60. The stock has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

