2key.network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $89,323.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network token can now be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $89,323.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.25 or 0.01265307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.59 or 0.06816245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00053700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00034698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,685,166 tokens. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 2key.network using one of the exchanges listed above.

