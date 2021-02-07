$316.92 Million in Sales Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to announce sales of $316.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.47 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. RingCentral posted sales of $252.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.65.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.71, for a total transaction of $930,627.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,254.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.82, for a total transaction of $3,537,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,938 shares in the company, valued at $43,100,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,519 shares of company stock worth $70,165,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.6% in the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $36,149,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in RingCentral by 179.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 161,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,218,000 after buying an additional 103,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNG opened at $407.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.63. RingCentral has a one year low of $134.85 and a one year high of $407.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

