31,684 Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at $75,825,360.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,417,988. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.18.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $185.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.44 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $48.78 and a one year high of $191.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.57.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

