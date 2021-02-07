33,257 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Acquired by Florin Court Capital LLP

Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Florin Court Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of CIBR opened at $45.38 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.