$34.81 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce $34.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.32 million and the highest is $39.30 million. Limoneira reported sales of $41.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $181.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.03 million to $191.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $225.12 million, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $233.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $305,395 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNR stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.