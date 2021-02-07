345,931 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Bought by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 345,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up 4.8% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 106,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 60,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 57,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $26.57 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $20.77 and a one year high of $26.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.