39,132 Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $67.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $72.95.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

