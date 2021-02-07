39,670 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Acquired by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,485,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 722,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 28,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 486,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.55 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.