$4.05 Million in Sales Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report sales of $4.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.88 million. Profire Energy posted sales of $8.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year sales of $19.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.69 million to $20.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.62 million, with estimates ranging from $16.69 million to $18.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.50. Profire Energy has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.55.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 113,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $89,687.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $755,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

