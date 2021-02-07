4,359 Shares in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after buying an additional 46,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $265.00 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $265.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

