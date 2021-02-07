$44.38 Million in Sales Expected for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post sales of $44.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.50 million and the lowest is $44.18 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $170.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.68 million to $170.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $189.89 million, with estimates ranging from $186.13 million to $193.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Four Corners Property Trust.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

FCPT stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 44,465 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 667,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,083,000 after acquiring an additional 65,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

