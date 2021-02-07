47,720 Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Compass Point began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.55.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.