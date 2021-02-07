4NEW Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 103.5% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market cap of $25,630.47 and $3,798.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00063521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $430.70 or 0.01133835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,374.33 or 0.06250556 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00050061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00023449 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017145 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00032934 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

