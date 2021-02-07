50,073 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 248.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.86 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86.

