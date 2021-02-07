$508.81 Million in Sales Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to report sales of $508.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.30 million and the lowest is $499.73 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $497.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.59 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.53.

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 78.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,087,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after buying an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 19,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTMI opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

